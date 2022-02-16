Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 50.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319,364 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 4.9% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $111,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 378.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,521 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,756,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.26. 1,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.07. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,210 shares of company stock worth $456,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

