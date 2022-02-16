Moody’s Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $329.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.07. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

