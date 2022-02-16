Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $6.15 Million Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 615,536 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 3.39. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.