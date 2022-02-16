Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $9.16 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ALB stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $236.62. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
