Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $9.16 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

ALB stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its 200 day moving average is $236.62. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.