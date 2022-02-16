Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,251,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth $87,828,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $25,808,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $24,195,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 10.73. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 7.55 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.00.

RocketLab Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

