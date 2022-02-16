Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.38 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

