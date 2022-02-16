Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 673,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Vistra at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 451.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,195 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 459.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.