Moore Capital Management LP Takes $5.47 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $9,022,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Huntsman stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.