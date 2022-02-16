Moore Capital Management LP Takes $5.47 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Huntsman as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $9,022,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.