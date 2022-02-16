Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,030,417 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Doximity were worth $165,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,092 shares of company stock worth $1,193,195 in the last quarter.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

