Morgan Stanley Boosts AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €2.75

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.75 ($3.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Get AIB Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.60. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.