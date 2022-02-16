Morgan Stanley Buys 1,346,885 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of ACM Research worth $157,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 59.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

Several research firms have commented on ACMR. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

