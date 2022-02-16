Morgan Stanley Buys 46,752 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $136,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.04.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

