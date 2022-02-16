Morgan Stanley Cuts Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $23.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SEER opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $987.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Seer has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

In other Seer news, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $51,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seer by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 604,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Seer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after buying an additional 344,822 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

