Morgan Stanley Has $140.24 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $140,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

