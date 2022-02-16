Morgan Stanley Increases ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $10.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

