Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.38% of Morgan Stanley worth $4,154,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $239,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $611,000. Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of MS traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. 379,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,823,063. The company has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

