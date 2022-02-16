Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,830 ($24.76) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($33.15) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.81) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.22).

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,740 ($23.55) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.09). The firm has a market cap of £4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,716.44.

