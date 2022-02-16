Morgan Stanley Sells 1,112,362 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,990,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,112,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of NanoString Technologies worth $143,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

NSTG opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

