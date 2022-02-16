Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

OTCMKTS MGRUF remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGRUF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

