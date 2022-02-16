Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

