Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $$31.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

