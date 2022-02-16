Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,152. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,166,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.