MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. MRC Global posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MRC Global.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

MRC traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $722.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,374,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

