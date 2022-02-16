M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $12.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $15.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in M&T Bank by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in M&T Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTB opened at $183.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

