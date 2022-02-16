MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $473.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.