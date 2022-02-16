MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “
MVBF stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $473.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
MVB Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)
