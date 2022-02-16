Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

