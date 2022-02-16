Nafter Market Capitalization Hits $4.23 Million (NAFT)

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Nafter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.09 or 0.07041294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.48 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

