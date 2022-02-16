Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.31). Natera posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Natera.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of NTRA traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 512,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,628. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Natera by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

