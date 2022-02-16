Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Lowered to $118.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.27.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.14. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.