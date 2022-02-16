National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRA. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$780.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$2.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

