National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NNN stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.