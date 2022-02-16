National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NNN stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
