Natixis Invests $299,000 in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Natixis bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

