Natixis Makes New Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 69,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.96.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

