Natixis Sells 10,975 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Natixis cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after buying an additional 338,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.