Natixis Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $150,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $218,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $50,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,625. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

