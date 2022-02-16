Natixis Trims Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,280 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 205,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AHT opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $314.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

