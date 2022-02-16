Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $464.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.05% of Natural Resource Partners worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

