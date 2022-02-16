Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 69.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Navios Maritime Partners were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NMM opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

