Needham & Company LLC Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $20.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.72 on Monday. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $432.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DZS by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

