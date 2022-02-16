Needham & Company LLC Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $20.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.72 on Monday. DZS has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $432.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DZS by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of DZS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DZS Company Profile
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
