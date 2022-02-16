NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Gap Up to $21.57

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $22.21. NETSTREIT shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $866.60 million, a PE ratio of 128.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.
About NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
