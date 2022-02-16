NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Gap Up to $21.57

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $22.21. NETSTREIT shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $866.60 million, a PE ratio of 128.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after buying an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

