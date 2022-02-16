Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 124,514 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 1,770.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after buying an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after buying an additional 583,371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $944,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,078 shares of company stock worth $4,489,018. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OM opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.