Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 15,619 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 111.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 349.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SKM stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.3867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

