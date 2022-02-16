Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,010 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $96,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $137.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

