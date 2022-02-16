Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 393,769 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 544,079 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.