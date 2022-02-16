Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,045,000 after buying an additional 3,933,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,936,000 after buying an additional 450,941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denbury by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 419,731 shares in the last quarter.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

Denbury stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 3.42. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

