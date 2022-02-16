Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 10,148 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

