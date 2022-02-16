New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
NASDAQ:NFE opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
