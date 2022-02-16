New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.220-$-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.17 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.720 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.78.

NYSE NEWR traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,501 shares of company stock worth $8,897,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Relic by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

