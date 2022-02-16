New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.190 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.78.

NEWR stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. 34,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,646. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,501 shares of company stock worth $8,897,970. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

