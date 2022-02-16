New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 355,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 190,869 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 931,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

